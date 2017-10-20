Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gorgeous Baroque and Rococo Style Paper Wigs Adorned With Exaggerated Modern Twists

by at on

Russian artist Asya Kozina has created an absolutely gorgeous line of Baroque and Rococo style wigs that are made completely out of paper and are adorned with fabulously exaggerated modern twists, such as airplanes, ferris wheels, great ships and skyscrapers.

Baroque and Rococo wigs used to be adorned with symbols of luxury, sophistication and the romantic spirit of the time. They were frequently bedecked with model frigates and intricate still lives composed of exotic fruits, flowers and even stuffed birds. This historic trend inspired us to link our paper Baroque wigs with the similar symbols of our time. We knew at once that we wanted to take up the airplane and the skyscraper as the symbols of our time that are both bright and beautiful. Our new series is a combination of old and new luxury, where the skyscraper rises at the top of an ornate hairstyle, and the plane is decorated with flowers and ostrich feathers.

via designboom


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy