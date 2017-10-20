Gorgeous Baroque and Rococo Style Paper Wigs Adorned With Exaggerated Modern Twists

Russian artist Asya Kozina has created an absolutely gorgeous line of Baroque and Rococo style wigs that are made completely out of paper and are adorned with fabulously exaggerated modern twists, such as airplanes, ferris wheels, great ships and skyscrapers.

Baroque and Rococo wigs used to be adorned with symbols of luxury, sophistication and the romantic spirit of the time. They were frequently bedecked with model frigates and intricate still lives composed of exotic fruits, flowers and even stuffed birds. This historic trend inspired us to link our paper Baroque wigs with the similar symbols of our time. We knew at once that we wanted to take up the airplane and the skyscraper as the symbols of our time that are both bright and beautiful. Our new series is a combination of old and new luxury, where the skyscraper rises at the top of an ornate hairstyle, and the plane is decorated with flowers and ostrich feathers.