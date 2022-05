Puppeteer Barnaby Dixon Accompanies a Hairy Blue Puppet on Guitar in a Cover of ‘The Parting Glass’

A hairy puppet covered in blue string sang a beautiful cover of the traditional Irish folksong “The Parting Glass” with talented puppeteer Barnaby Dixon on guitar. This little blue guy is one of Dixon’s “Hairy Neon Boys”, a variety of colorful two-handed puppets that perform songs in Dixon’s voice.

The puppet group has also performed such traditional songs as “John the Revelator”, “Wellerman”, and even a jaunty sea shanty.