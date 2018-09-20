Barnaby Dixon Introduces Adam Savage to His Brilliant Puppets While Visiting The Cave in San Francisco

British puppeteer Barnaby Dixon traveled all the way to San Francisco in order to introduce his amazing finger operated puppets to big fan Adam Savage. As they hung out in “The Cave” (Savage’s workshop), Dixon happily explained the mechanics behind his creations, had Bug perform a little dance while another puppet walked across the table . Needless to say, Savage was quite impressed.

