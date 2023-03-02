How Barnaby Dixon Makes His Puppets Move Naturally

Barnaby Dixon spoke with Wired about creating his wonderful hand puppets by studying the anatomy of each creature he wishes to emulate. Dixon also spoke about his history as a stop-motion animator, how that skill led to his current career, and his love for his first puppet Dabchick. He also shared several other creations, demonstrating the mechanics of each.

Puppeteer Barnaby Dixon takes inanimate objects and turns them into uncannily real characters. Barnaby’s creations have brought joy to millions over the last decade. His unique take on puppetry is truly astounding, as he’s mastered the ability to make his depictions of animals move like the real things.