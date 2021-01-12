Barking Bird Tries to Wake Sleeping Dog

A seemingly indignant cockatoo barked loudly at a drowsy dog who was just trying to get a little shuteye. When there was no response, the bird jumped onto the bed and barked directly in the sleeping canine’s face. That didn’t work either. Either dog was sleeping soundly or deliberately ignoring the barking bird. Either way, things didn’t go the way cockatoo wanted.

A discussion began spontaneously between two animals trying to understand each other. The one who barks is not the one you would think.