Electronicos Fantasticos, the highly inventive band fronted by electronic artist Ei Wada known for their highly inventive musical instruments, have utilized a bar code scanner hooked up to a speaker to create a variety of rhythmic electronic, scratching and percussive sounds.

Barcoder: generates sounds by connecting scan-signals of a barcode scanner directly to a powered speaker, not a cash register. And this is a huge receipt version.

via The Awesomer