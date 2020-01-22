Incredible Electric Fan Instrument That Can Be Played Either Like a Guitar or an Upright Bass

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Electronicos Fantasticos is a highly inventive band fronted by electronic artist Ei Wada. Each of the band’s instruments is made by the Open Reel Ensemble (previously) from recycled electronics, such as a retro-monitor bass called a Telele, a bar-coder, CRT-TV Drums and an incredible electric fan harp that’s played like a guitar or an upright bass.

By attaching a disk with holes to the fan, it converts blinks of lights to electric signals and generates sound from a bass amplifier. Different numbers of holes can generate a musical scale, and turning on/off of the power makes it roar.

The band performed an amazing cover of the classic New Order song “Blue Monday” on these incredible instruments.

The band explains the idea behind each of these instruments.

(translated) Once we dismantle old consumer electronics, we realize the condensed wisdom of pioneers and the interesting and mysterious scientific / physics phenomenon hidden inside these objects. By transferring these into electronic musical instruments, a sound like a groan of electronics begins to echo. Old consumer electronics come to life as yokai—supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore, sometimes they appear as spirits of abandoned tools.

Here are some of the other instruments that have been created.

via The Awesomer