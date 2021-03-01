An Old-Timey Banjolele Cover of the Classic They Might Be Giants Song ‘Birdhouse In Your Soul’

Tweed-wearing, banjolele-playing musician Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq., who previously had No More F***s to give and played a completely fitting original song dedicated to the year 2020, performed an old-timey cover of the classic They Might Be Giants song “Birdhouse in Your Soul” while wearing a blue plaid waistcoat. As it turns out, this song one of Wild’s favorites, as it is over here at Laughing Squid as well.

Another one of my favourite songs, this one from 1989 by the marvellous They Might Be Giants.