How to Make Banananog, Eggnog With Bananas

Talented Slovenian mixologist Kevin Kos shared his unique recipe for “Banananog”, an eggnog made with bananas (and their peels), cacao liqueur, and rum. This flavor combination gives a distinctly tropical feel to the classic holiday drink.

Tis the season for festive cocktails, so today we’re making eggnog but with bananas – the Banananog! With Christmas just around the corner, I wanted to show you how to make a mindblowing banana-flavored eggnog, with Colombian rum, nutmeg and homemade cacao liqueur, garnished with simple & delicious banana meringues.