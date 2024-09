The Early New York City Origins of the Classic Slipping on a Banana Peel Comedy Trope

Comedy writer and four-time Jeopardy winner Alex Schmidt explained how a combination of an early New York City street vendor, poor sanitation, sensational news articles, and classic Vaudeville acts made the unlikely, yet funny act of slipping on a banana peel a classic comedy trope.

The comedy trope of slipping on banana peels comes from historical snack culture in New York City