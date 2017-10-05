Laughing Squid

Ballet Rotoscope, Animated Geometric Lines Illustrate the Graceful Movements of a Ballet Dancer

Ballet Rotoscope” is a short experimental film by Masahiko Sato and EUPHRATES that very cleverly uses the foundations of rotoscoping to illustrate with animated geometric shapes and lines, the fluid and graceful movements of a ballet dancer as she performs.

Through research, we rediscovered and developed this technique from a new point of view by extracting various information, not just outline, from a live film and created experimental films since 2003. In “ballet rotoscope”, by extracting the movement of a dancing ballerina, we created a animation of locus drawn in the air, and dancing geometric figures, composed with a documentary picture.

