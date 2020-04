Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) captured the amazing and somewhat amusing sight of a determined bagworm moth caterpillar carrying a vertical cocoon of sticks in order to stay safe from a variety of hungry predators.

This 15mm caterpillar larva is carrying stacked vertical sticks and other environmental materials, which offer a natural camouflage from predators.

