Colorful Bags, Backpacks and Wallets Made From Recycled and Repurposed Vinyl Billboards

Rareform is a family company in San Diego, California that makes bags out of colorful recycled and repurposed vinyl billboard signs that would otherwise be tossed away. The founders of the company, brothers Alec and Aric Avedissian got the idea to use this material while traveling through South America.

It started while we were backpacking through South America and saw old billboard vinyl being used as roofing. Blown away by the material’s versatility and durability (not to mention uniqueness and style), we jumped head first into the crazy idea of taking billboards and repurposing them into one-of-a-kind products.

Rareform carries a variety items, such as tote bags, duffle bags, briefcases, backpacks, purses, passport holders, wallets and other accessories in a variety of styles and colors, as available.