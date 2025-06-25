An Insecure Oversized Piece of Checked Luggage Finds Herself Being Judged Because of Her Weight

“Baggage” by filmmaker Lucy Davidson is an incredibly witty stop motion animated short that centers on an insecure anthropomorphic piece of checked luggage who was deemed to be too heavy and slapped with a sticker saying so.

As she goes through the conveyor belt process, the suitcase notices that airport workers are judging her because of her weight. It’s only when she’s opened up for a security scan that she finds out that she’s no different than anyone else.

Three girlfriends check in their baggage at the airport, but one is carrying a little more than the others. As they travel along the conveyor belt to security, can she hide what’s inside?

This Idea Was Previously Expressed in a Real Life Sketch

via Vimeo Staff Picks