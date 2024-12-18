An Older Badger Encourages a Young Rabbit to Take a Journey to Find Himself in an Amusing Animation

“The Badger, The Rabbit, and Billy” is an amusingly introspective animation by Birdbox Studio about an older badger gently encouraging a young rabbit to take the first steps on a journey to find himself. Before the badger could finish, however, another bunny named Billy happily danced around and letting them know that he was already successful in the mission.

Badger: It’s a long journey little one and we are all searching for who we are but nobody truly knows.

Billy: I am a rabbit. Yes, I am a rabbit yes, oh can you guess? I am a rabbit, yes.

Badger: Apart from Billy obviously. Billy knows.