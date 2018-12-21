Laughing Squid

A Bad Lip Reading of the 2018 Apple Product Launch

Bad Lip Reading offered a hilariously bizarre take on the 2018 Apple Product Launch, the annual event that previews the new products for the coming year. Some of these products include the Apple Skin Twist, the Lickamaforbus, the Handsome Anthony, Apple Wings, Apple socks, the Apple Hole, the Apple Wish Prince, the Apple DeBonk Debonk (musical can opener) and other ridiculous items that they appeared to be selling.

Here’s video from the actual event in September 2018.




