CG artist fx_mania created an absolutely amazing animation depicting a supine man crawling back from a strong incoming gust of wind. As he makes his way backward, pieces of his body break off and disintegrate into the wind until there’s nothing left of him at all.

Street wind experiment vol 2.0

Here’s volume 1.0.

While different, the effect is somewhat reminiscent of the last few scenes of Avengers: Infinity War.