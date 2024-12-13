How ‘Back to The Future’ and ‘The Goonies’ Might Have Taken Place on the Exact Same Day in 1985

Mikey Schulte, Sean Prior, and AJ Vens of The Confused Breakfast podcast discussed a fan theory that Back to the Future and The Goonies took place on the same day, October 26, 1985.

Here’s what we know. Goonies took place on a Saturday in October after the Fratellis escaped prison. This is all fact. the newspaper with the Fratellis escaping has the date of October 24th. If the paper came out on the 24th, the only Saturday after that in October in 1985, is the 26th.

They also talked about Wayne Knight’s character in Jurassic Park paying tribute to The Goonies with his clothing.

Early on in the movie, he’s wearing this floral pattern shirt, which is what Chunk is wearing in “The Goonies”. Midway through the film he’s got a black T-shirt on under a gray coat, which is exactly what Mouth is wearing. And then at the end of the movie, he puts on a bright yellow raincoat with a hood, which is exactly what Mikey is wearing.

Thanks Chip Beale!