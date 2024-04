Twins Play ‘Back in Black’ With One Hitting the Other on His Helmeted Head With a Metal Pan For Percussion

The Haneline Twins of Piedmont, North Carolina quite humorously performed a cover of the AC/DC song “Back in Black” on guitar, with one of the twins using a metal pan to hit the other twin on the head, who was wearing a military helmet, for percussion. It worked pretty well, but then they switched places with the helmet.

This is very similar, albeit a bit more dangerous than the plastic bottle duet performed by Gracie Sclamberg and her brother Leo.