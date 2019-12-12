A Jolly Holiday Themed Baby Yoda Raspberry Pie

With the adorable face of Baby Yoda taking the world by storm, the culinary talented Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome (previously) joined in on The Mandalorian fun with her brilliantly designed “RaspBaby Yoda” pie. The big-eared child is ready for the holidays with an adorable Santa hat and a nice warm cup of cocoa with a candy can stirrer in hand.

This RaspBaby Yoda pie (with his little mug of cocoa) is my new definition of “Hygge”. Okay, he’s technically called “The Child” and not “Baby Yoda”, but lookit that cosy little face and tell me that’s not a baby Yoda!