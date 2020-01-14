Street Artist Creates Incredible Baby Yoda Mural in NYC

Street artist Will Power has created an absolutely incredible mural of the universally beloved character “Baby Yoda” from The Mandalorian on the wall of the Second Avenue Subway Station in the East Village of Manhattan. The project was sponsored by amartstop, aka Steve Stoppert.

A lot of people asked me why I choose to paint Baby Yoda? My answer is I’m a big star wars fan and Baby Yoda is definitely fun to paint! Also, I wanted to paint something that would make the neighborhood kids happy. It’s that simple!