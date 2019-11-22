Parry Gripp Captures the Spirit of ‘The Mandalorian’ With Catchy Song About ‘Baby Yoda Floating In a Pod’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Inspired by The Mandalorian, the small screen Star Wars series on Disney+ , internet songsmith Parry Gripp (previously) has written a very catchy tune about viewers’ favorite character “Baby Yoda” and his little flying pod. The superb artwork was supplied by Nathan Mazur (who’s scared of bees).

Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda

Floating in a pod

Baby Yoda Baby Yoda

Baby yoda

Levitating a horn monster

Baby yoda The world has gone insane

And you don’t know what is right

You’ve got to keep on keeping on

Get on that blurrg

And hold on tight

Parry also mixed a one-hour version of the song.