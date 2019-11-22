Parry Gripp Captures the Spirit of ‘The Mandalorian’ With Catchy Song About ‘Baby Yoda Floating In a Pod’

Inspired by The Mandalorian, the small screen Star Wars series on Disney+ , internet songsmith Parry Gripp (previously) has written a very catchy tune about viewers’ favorite character “Baby Yoda” and his little flying pod. The superb artwork was supplied by Nathan Mazur (who’s scared of bees).
Baby Yoda
Baby Yoda
Floating in a pod
Baby Yoda
Baby Yoda
Baby yoda
Levitating a horn monster
Baby yoda
The world has gone insane
And you don’t know what is right
You’ve got to keep on keeping on
Get on that blurrg
And hold on tight
Parry also mixed a one-hour version of the song.