Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Parry Gripp Captures the Spirit of ‘The Mandalorian’ With Catchy Song About ‘Baby Yoda Floating In a Pod’

by on

Inspired by The Mandalorian, the small screen Star Wars series on Disney+ , internet songsmith Parry Gripp (previously) has written a very catchy tune about viewers’ favorite character “Baby Yoda” and his little flying pod. The superb artwork was supplied by Nathan Mazur (who’s scared of bees).

Baby Yoda
Baby Yoda
Floating in a pod
Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda
Baby yoda
Levitating a horn monster
Baby yoda

The world has gone insane
And you don’t know what is right
You’ve got to keep on keeping on
Get on that blurrg
And hold on tight

Baby Yoda Parry Gripp Nathan Mazur

Parry also mixed a one-hour version of the song.

Baby Yoda Parry Gripp Artwork by Nathan Mazur

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved