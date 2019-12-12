Baby Yoda Adorably Drops the Beat While Playing With Buttons on the Panel of The Mandolorian’s Ship

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Filmmaker Michael Clark of MCFilmArt very cleverly dubbed in music during the scene in The Mandalorian when Baby Yoda started tinkering with the panel buttons on Mando’s ship. While the Morricone classic “Fistful of Dollars” was (very appropriately) playing in the background, the child pressed the green button and out came “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz.

Scene taken from The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 4. Baby Yoda playing with buttons, switches on the beats.

Radorian posted a similar remix using the Internet’s favorite song, aka “Africa”, by Toto.

Gucci Mane also posted his remixed take on the scene.

Here’s the original scene.