Rare Footage of a Baby Wolverine Taking His First Steps Outside His Den

In an adorable clip from the BBC Earth series Mammals, Sir David Attenborough narrates the very rare sight of a baby wolverine emerging from his den after his mother, taking his very first steps above ground in the cold.

Wolverines are notoriously elusive, and footage of it’s family behaviour is rare. This is an extraordinary insight into the first few steps of a baby wolverine kit outside of it’s underground den.