Baby Loggerhead Sea Turtles Perform a Cute Little Dance When They Know Food is Near

Researcher Kayla Goforth discovered that baby loggerhead sea turtles will perform a little dance whenever they sense food is near. Aside from being cute, this dance allows the turtles to geolocate food sources at later times using the Earth’s magnetic field.

When they get really excited, they stick their heads out; they slap their flippers wildly; they spin in place sometimes. The assay suggests that loggerhead sea turtles can learn the magnetic signatures of geographical areas — much like dropping a pin in a GPS app.