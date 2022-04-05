Rescued Baby Rhino and Rescued Baby Zebra Form an Incredible Caring Bond With One Another

The Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary in South Africa has a knack for bringing odd couples together, such as the deep friendship between a rescued baby black rhino and a rescued goat. Another unusual pairing is the incredible and caring bond that has taken place between a baby rhino named Daisy and a baby zebra named Modjadji.

Is it a rhino or a zebra? Well actually, both! The relationship between these two babies is so special. Daisy really relies on Modjadji for support and friendship.

Daisy was very ill when she came to the sanctuary at just seven days old. Her umbilical cord was still attached and because she received no colostrum from her mother, she was, unfortunately, susceptible to infection.

It is not uncommon for calves of any species in this condition to develop ‘navel ill’. A nasty infection that enters the body through the unsealed umbilicus. Daisy received treatment for her umbilical cord which is now nicely closed but we have been battling the effects of the infection on the rest of her body since her arrival.

The staff worked around the clock to ensure Daisy’s survival and increase her ability to thrive in her new caring environment. Modjadji helped Daisy recover with her affection, protection, and support.

Modjadji is so affectionate and protective of her friend. Whilst Daisy will eventually join the other orphaned rhinos and Modjadji will return to a herd of zebras, their unique friendship will always be a vital part of their rehabilitation journey.

The pair became friends almost immediately. Modjadji had been caring for another baby rhino named Aquazi, but after he recovered, the compassionate zebra began taking care of Daisy.

Now that Aquazi has left the ICU, Modjadji has another important role to play. She has befriended little Daisy and is really offering her a lot of comfort. She is incredibly gentle with her and the two seem to be good friends already.