Rescued Rhino and Goat Become the Best of Friends

A beautiful baby black rhino named Swazi came to Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary in South Africa as a tiny rescued calf who was abandoned by her mother for unknown reasons. Swazi was hand-raised by the sanctuary and because of her tiny size, she was paired with a smaller animal to help assuage her loneliness. Luckily, an affectionate goat named Bokkie, who was also a lonely rescue, stepped into that role.

At their first meeting, Bokkie jumped on Swazi to get her to play, but the little rhino was a bit reticent. After a while, however, Swazi warmed up to her hircine friend and the two became the best of friends.

Baby rhino was abandoned by her mother. She was too small to play with other rhinos so she got paired up with a goat instead! She has the most ecstatic reaction when she meets her first friend.

Here are some photos of Swazi before she met Bokkie.