In 2016, a teeny tiny baby fennec fox named Edie at Foxes and Friends Rescue challenged her very patient humans as they were trying to teach her to sit upon command. For the most part, Edie was compliant, but then the fox in her just wanted to play instead of learn.

It definitely took a little while since she has the attention span of a tea spoon, hehe.

Edie was also very easily distracted by her human’s camera strap than she was in the colorful balls laid out for her.

via reddit