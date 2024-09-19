Baby Falcons Take Their First Flights From a Steep Mountain Ledge

In a sweet clip from the BBC Earth series Animal Babies, a brave baby gyrfalcon took her first flight from a steep mountain ledge only to crash upon landing. Her brothers watched the entire event unfold and decided “not today”. But with danger around the corner, the baby girl unfolded her wings, took off and landed smoothly. This gave the boys all the encouragement they needed to try on their own.

It’s a steep drop from their mountain nest to the ground below, which is intimidating for a baby gyrfalcon learning to fly. But once they do successfully fledge, they can finally leave their family nest, and truly spread their wings.