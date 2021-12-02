A Baby Elephant Tries to Make Friends With a Dog

A baby elephant named Pyi Mai tried to make friends with one of the resident dogs at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The little pachyderm appeared very earnest in her overtures, even stooping down to the dog’s height, but the reticent canine showed little interest after trying to initiate a chase.

Watch the adorable moment of baby elephant Pyi Mai attempt a new friendship with the dog at Elephant Nature Park

Pyi Mai just celebrated her first birthday on November 22, 2021. Happy Birthday little one!

