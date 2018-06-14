Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Tiny Baby Elephant Attempts to Climb a Steep Riverbank After Enjoying Her Very First Bath

by at on

Baby Elephant

A nail-biting clip from the BBC Earth series Elephant Family and Me shows a tiny baby elephant in the Tsavo wilderness of Kenya, surrounded by nanny elephants, walking over to the river to enjoy her very first bath. The days old pachyderm slid into the cool water quite easily, but exhausted herself trying to climb out. None of the nannies had enough experience to offer any assistance. Luckily, a caretaker was available to show all of the elephants a much easier way to exit the river.

An elephant calf just a few days old has her first bath in the waterhole with her helpful nanny elephants – but climbing out is harder than getting in.

Baby Elephant Climbs Out


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP