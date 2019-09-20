Affectionate Baby Crocodiles Make Happy Noises That Sound Just Like Old School Video Game Laser Guns

An adorable clutch of affectionate baby Cuban crocodiles who were enjoying a lovely swim in the bathtub, emitted a series of wonderful happy noises that sound just like the laser guns from old school video games.

These tiny, critically endangered reptiles are residents of the Dragonwood Conservancy, a non-profit refuge for endangered reptiles in Wisconsin that helps to foster repopulation and provides herpetological research and education.

Keeper Brad Valle interacts with the reptiles on a regular basis, so it’s not surprising they become attached to him

Our interaction is phenomenal it’s actually awesome! They follow me and my hand anywhere and just wanna be anywhere I am!

This unique chatter is not exclusive to only to the Cuban variety, baby Siamese crocodiles (also critically endangered) emit the same sounds as well.