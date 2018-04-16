Laughing Squid

Brave Little Baby Bears Try to Find the Best Tree to Climb While Under Their Mother’s Watchful Eye

by at on

Bear Cub Climbing Small Tree

A litter of brave little black bear cubs made a number of valiant attempts to put their innate climbing skills to use under the watchful eye of their mother in an adorable BBC Earth clip. Per the narrator, the cubs were testing out different trees to find out which trees were the most amenable to climbing, but in doing so the little bears made several really adorable mistakes.

Of course it doesn’t matter what kind of tree it is if it’s far too small. Or if it’s dead. And even on the big trees it’s toughest getting down.

Falling Down Bear

Climbing Black Bear Cub

