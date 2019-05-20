Brazilian Veterinarians Fit Baby Armadillo With Customized Wheelchair For His Paralyzed Back Legs

A baby armadillo named Bonilha was rescued from the side of a South Brazil road after losing his the use of his hind legs and nearly starving to death. Once Bonilha was stable, his doctors fitted for a custom-made wheelchair that helps him go anywhere he wants to go. On this particularly Bonilha enjoyed a bit of sun while wandering around a leafy yard without a care in the world.

The five months old creature, called Bolinha, has been kitted out with a pair of toy wheels attached to spokes which are strapped to its body with string and elastic bands. The makeshift device has been designed to support the tiny armoured possum’s disabled legs. With its new cart, the little mammal is now able to shuffle around independently in the dirt and scavenge for food.