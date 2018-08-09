A Frustrated Alien Tries to Communicate in a World Where No One Understands His Language

In a rather amusing advert for the language learning site Babbel, an earnest extraterrestrial grows a bit frustrated when he attempts to communicate his basic needs but is unable to be understood by the well-meaning people of Earth. Despite the communication difficulty, he decides to stay for a while. He finds out about Babbel and begins to learn the language. Before long, he’s easily ordering his food, riding the bus and even giving directions to tourists.

When you don’t speak the language, you feel like an outsider. Learn a new language so you still feel like you when traveling to new worlds.

via reddit