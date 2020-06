Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In the amusing animated short “B is For Ben” by Rok Andic, an astronaut named Ben finds himself stranded on an unknown planet far from home. He desperately tries to board his lofty ship and leave by using any and everything at his disposal but to no avail. Unfortunately for Ben, he forgot the one thing he needed.

Ben is having problems getting back to his spaceship on a stranded desert planet. He is an astronaut, he has gadgets, what could go wrong?

