Avolatte, Hot Latte Drinks Made in Environmentally Friendly Hollowed Out Avocado Shells

The Avolatte is a unique drink trend that first popped up in various parts of Australia that’s now making its way around the world. The drink employs a hollowed-out avocado shell as a sturdy, heat-proof and environmentally friendly container for various espresso and matcha latte concoctions. While incredibly creative, the reviews are mixed, to say the least.
I will die before I consume an avolatte
— Hunter Sosby (@thesosby) May 20, 2017
It's a shiny new week. Let's start it right. Let's start it the #avolatte way. pic.twitter.com/MTxSYV4f3k
— Andy Whipp (@AndyWhipp) May 22, 2017
