Avolatte, Hot Latte Drinks Made in Environmentally Friendly Hollowed Out Avocado Shells

The Avolatte is a unique drink trend that first popped up in various parts of Australia that’s now making its way around the world. The drink employs a hollowed-out avocado shell as a sturdy, heat-proof and environmentally friendly container for various espresso and matcha latte concoctions. While incredibly creative, the reviews are mixed, to say the least.

