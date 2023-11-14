An Amazing 5200 Piece Avengers Tower LEGO Set

LEGO announced the release of an amazing scale model of the iconic Avengers Tower from The Avengers movie series. The LEGO set features the sleek glass and steel design from the original in the film. The terrace is removable so as to allow access to the interior. The set has 5201 pieces and stands 35.5 inches (90 cm) tall when completed.

Recreate the most iconic building in the Avengers Universe with the LEGO® Marvel Avengers Tower (76269). This monumental build-and-display project for adult enthusiasts is packed with memorable scenes and classic characters. Celebrate Marvel Avengers on an epic scale

The set also includes familiar minifig characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Ant-Man, The Wasp, Black Widow, Nick Fury, Hulk, War Machine, Vision, Hawkeye, Wanda Maximoff, Wong, and Loki, allowing for different scenes to be recreated.

Familiar scenes include investigating Loki’s scepter in the lab, Captain America’s fight with himself on the glass walkways and the Quinjet launching from its hangar. …Fans are rewarded with lots of accessories that evoke memorable movie moments, including the Tesseract, Thor’s hammer and a dropped pager to signal Captain Marvel

The assembly directions will be available digitally as well as in the traditional book form.

A convenient digital version of the set’s building instructions can be found on the LEGO Builder app in addition to a printed booklet enclosed. Immersive model-making LEGO Sets for Adults offer a rewarding experience that provides a sense of satisfaction long after the construction work has been completed.

The Avengers Tower will be available for purchase on November 24, 2023.

Here’s the trailer for LEGO Marvel Avengers:Code Red, which is certainly going to give builders ideas.

via Technabob