Incredible Footage of a Terrifying Mountain Avalanche in Kyrgyzstan Where Everyone Survived

A traveler captured incredible footage of a truly unexpected and terrifying ice avalanche heading downhill towards their group while on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan. Luckily no one was hurt, although the filmer acknowledges that it could have been much worse if they had been a little further along.

We’d just reached the highest point in the trek and I separated from the group to take pictures on top of a hill/cliff edge. While I was taking pictures I heard the sound of deep ice cracking behind me. …The whole group was laughing and crying, happy to be alive (including the girl who cut her knee). It was only later we realized just how lucky we’d been. If we had walked 5 minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead