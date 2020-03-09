Laughing Squid

Judge at Westminster Dog Show Invites Girl With Autism to Show Her Stuffed Puppy Like a Real Dog

During this year’s American Kennel Club Westminster Dog Show, a perceptive judge caught the sight of a little girl on the sidelines who had autism. She was wearing a bright pink dress and holding a plush stuffed puppy. The judge sauntered over to her and began examining the stuffed animal as if it were a real dog. He then invited her to show her dog in the same way as the other presenters. The girl leaped out of her seat and happily walked her puppy in a short arc near her seat and then gave the judge a big hug to great audience applause.

