Artists Around the World Will Be Hiding Mushroom Art Around Their Cities in Attaboy’s ‘Game of Shrooms’

Attaboy, the talented artist, author, co-founder of Hi-Fructose Magazine and friend of Laughing Squid, has announced “Game of Shrooms” a wonderful project in which artists from around the globe will be creating and hiding original mushroom art around their respective cities for people to find. The search for said art will take place on June 15, 2019. Those interested can also follow the hashtags #shroomdrop and #gameofshrooms on Instagram for clues.

Look for them in Paris, Hong Kong, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Bangkok, Australia, the UK, Holland, Israel and more. In the US: Los Angeles (over 20 artists signed on), Boston, NYC, Brooklyn, Baton Rouge, Dayton, Charlottesville, Detroit, Houston, Nashville, the East Bay, Sacramento, San Diego, Chicago, Bloomington, Concord, San Jose, San Raphael, Worcester, Cleveland, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, New Glarus Wisconsin, Portland OR, Seattle and more being added every day.

This project is an extension of Attaboy’s 2017 cross-country mushroom scavenger hunt.