The Operations Room created a chilling animation documenting the tragic atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, which was known as “Operation Downfall” as part of the Truman Presidency during World War II.

Hoping to prevent the need for the invasion of mainland Japan, known as Operation Downfall, President Truman orders the use of a new, fearsome weapon that will change warfare forever. The cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are in grave danger.