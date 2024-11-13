An Elegant Atari Joystick Glass Decanter Set

The legendary video game company Atari has introduced a rather elegant glass decanter shaped like the original CX-10 joystick from 1977. Included with the decanter are two whiskey glasses and a sleek black display tray embossed with the Atari logo and their signature slogan “Futuristic Since Forever”.

This glass decanter is modeled after the CX-10 Atari joystick and is perfect for whiskey or your favorite spirit. It is sure to be a showpiece in your collection.

