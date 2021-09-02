Astronauts on the International Space Station Enjoy a Floating Pizza Party While Orbiting the Earth

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) captured the very lively event of a floating pizza night for the crew of the International Space Station. Each astronaut had a chance to make their own pizza out of ingredients that Pesquet prefers to keep to himself, although we do know that there was no pineapple to be had.

Floating pizza night with friends, it almost feels like a Saturday on Earth. They say a good chef never reveals their secrets, but I made a video so you can be the judge. Everything but pineapple, that would be a serious offense in Italy.