A Beautiful Film About One of the Last European Artisans Who Craft Paper Completely by Hand

In the beautiful, short documentary “The Papermaker“, director Daniel Egenolf of Kings and Kongs Film Production, goes inside the Arthouse Bethanian workshop of Gangolf Ulbricht, one of the last European artisans who craft paper completely by hand. Ulbricht demonstrated his process for making paper, one that uses no trees whatsoever, but he will happily recycle old paper into his mix. While the number of papermakers may be dwindling, Ulbricht finds himself very busy with private clients, artists and restorers. Most importantly, however, is that he loves what he does.

I am fascinated by paper and the creative potential inherent in its production. It’s my passion as well as a source of constant challenge.

