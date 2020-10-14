Articulating Giant Inflatable Halloween Spider Crawls Down Web Strung From the Roof of House to Sidewalk

Incredibly creative homeowners in East Aurora, New York decorated their house with a fully articulating giant inflatable spider that appears to crawl down a web that’s been strung from the roof of the house to the sidewalk. This amazing spider actually floats down to the ground over the course of thirty seconds.

All your spider answers here:

1) It’s THAT big.

2) It doesn’t go that fast (takes about 30 seconds to float down).

3) It’s located on Oakwood between Grove and Walnut!

According to neighbor Mike Mac, who was really impressed by the display, there are other smaller spiders crawling down as well.

It's crazy, there are other smaller spiders that periodically drop down too. Must have taken him all year to plan. — mike mac?????????????????????????????????? (@mikemikemac) October 4, 2020

Kids demand to visit this almost every night now? https://t.co/oSoRsEBhMJ pic.twitter.com/iHa0wSR9CE — mike mac?????????????????????????????????? (@mikemikemac) October 12, 2020

It's a little too light out in this one but still cool pic.twitter.com/36LQDgYt60 — mike mac?????????????????????????????????? (@mikemikemac) October 4, 2020

via Nerdist