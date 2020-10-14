fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Articulating Giant Inflatable Halloween Spider Crawls Down Web Strung From the Roof of House to Sidewalk

by on

Incredibly creative homeowners in East Aurora, New York decorated their house with a fully articulating giant inflatable spider that appears to crawl down a web that’s been strung from the roof of the house to the sidewalk. This amazing spider actually floats down to the ground over the course of thirty seconds.

All your spider answers here:
1) It’s THAT big.
2) It doesn’t go that fast (takes about 30 seconds to float down).
3) It’s located on Oakwood between Grove and Walnut!

According to neighbor Mike Mac, who was really impressed by the display, there are other smaller spiders crawling down as well.

via Nerdist


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved