Adorable Armadillo Chases After His Favorite Plush Toy

Zoo Director Josh and Cachi, the three-banded armadillo, visited Kennedy Academy for Literacy Night to read a book and talk about armadillos. It was a lot of fun, and as always, Cachi was the star of the show. Three-banded armadillos are nocturnal, so Cachi was very active and interested in everything around him, especially this stuffed animal and Josh’s shoes. #potawatomizoo #wildlife #aza #zoo #armadillo #threebandedarmadillo

A little three-banded armadillo named Cachi who lives at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, Indiana, visited the Kennedy Academy Community School with Zoo director Josh Sisk, where he adorably rolled around the floor in pursuit of his favorite plush toy. Cachi was also rather fond of the hem on Josh’s jeans.

