A Friendly Arctic Fox Says Hello to a Canadian Expedition Leader Before Taking a Nearby Nap

While leading a Polar Bear Migration Fly-In Safari in Nunavut, Canada, expedition leader, Dave Briggs got a surprise visit from a friendly arctic fox who just wanted to say hello before taking a nearby nap in the snow.

A rare occurrence, the curious fox approached Dave while he was sitting on the tundra photographing the ice, and then curled up in the snow for a nap.”

According to National Geographic, the fox remained near the camp at all times and came over so frequently that they named him “Spot” for the patch of dark fur on his hind leg.

A post shared by Arctic Kingdom (@arctickingdomexpeditions) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:18am PST

via Nat Geo Wild