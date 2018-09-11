Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Full Head Smiling Sloth Mask That Unleashes One’s Hidden Inner Beast of Slow Moving Relaxation

by at on

Sloth Mask Hanging

Online novelty retailer Archie McPhee, who are known for their wonderfully realistic looking masks, has added a full head smiling sloth to their collection of masks. Once a person places this mask upon their head, they release their inner slow moving creature and move into a lifestyle where everything is peaceful, relaxed and completely chill.

Our new Sloth Mask is here! It’s more than a mask, it’s a lifestyle. A beautiful, slow lifestyle. …Judgemental people think the sloth is slow, but we know they’re actually conserving their energy for important activities like Taylor Swift concerts and half marathons. Stop rushing around and just relax.

Sloth Mask

Sloth Mask Treehugger

Sloth Mask Alone



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP