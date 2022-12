Fantastic Mutant Finger Monsters by Archie McPhee

Novelty retail store Archie McPhee, which is known for its adorable finger puppets, among other items, has introduced a new line of “Fantastic Finger Monsters”. These puppets are an array of colorful mutants to fit any hand.

Finger Monsters from the future! That just makes sense! These new, superior monsters have tails, scales and nails to impale. Each set has six monsters between 1-3/4″ and 2-1/4″ tall. There are six different styles of soft vinyl monsters in two different color variations!

New item! Fantastic Finger Monsters! Our old finger monsters have mutated! There's even a monstrous Finger Hand!



https://t.co/PD7F8OnNEf pic.twitter.com/9r383gsS7L — Archie McPhee (@ArchieMcPhee) December 8, 2022